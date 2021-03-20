Twitter draws hilarious comparisons between Shehzad Roy and Prince Philip Web Desk | March 20, 2021 Twitter shares hilarious comparison of Shehzad Roy outliving Prince Philip

Prominent Pakistani singer and philanthropist Shehzad Roy has been ruling over the hearts of his millions of fans over the decades. The renowned singer holds immense popularity for his soulful songs, humanitarian activities and of course for his graceful and young looks despite being 44-years-old.

It is no surprise that the singer, who recently released his satirical song Kon Kis Ka Aadmi Hai, has been jokingly labeled as a 'vampire' for his forever young and handsome looks at this age. His ever-young looks have been trending on Twitter several times including, during the viral #MeAt20 challenge. In which, people posted their pictures when they were 20-years-old to see the transformations to present day.

To no surprise, the Tera Mukhra singer looked exactly the same 20 years back. Though it won't be wrong to say that he has aged like a fine wine.

This time, the Laga Reh singer has been compared to 99-year-old British monarch Prince Philip in a viral meme on Twitter.

The meme featured a side-by-side photo of a very old Duke of Edinburgh and a youthful photo of Roy and was captioned as, "Prince Philip at 99. Shehzad Roy at 126." Within a few moments, Twitter was trending with Roy as some netizens suggested that he uses cosmetic procedures to maintain his grace, while other simply called the star a vampire.



