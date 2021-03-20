‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat continues to break records on YouTube Web Desk | March 20, 2021 Geo Entertainment's ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ surpasses 100 million views on YouTube

The most-awaited drama serial of the year, Geo Entertainment’s Khuda Aur Muhabbat has ultimately become the most watched drama serial as it is continuously earning record breaking views every minute on YouTube.

With the stellar cast and outstanding acting performances, the series has surpassed all the milestones set in Pakistan’s media industry with its highest viewership. After the fifth episode of the popular series aired on Friday, it has officially crossed the 100+ million view count.





Undoubtedly, the series has become the biggest hit for Geo Entertainment as well the production house, 7th Sky Entertainment. With just five episodes aired from season three, the Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz-starrer has already made history in the Pakistani market. The series has even successfully overtaken YouTube’s top trends multiple times in a row, including surpassing the highest viewership record for hit serial Meray Paas Tum Ho.

The view count for the entire season stands at a jaw dropping 111 million and counting. While episode 1, which aired on February 12, has already garnered 31 million, episode 2 racked in 23, episode 3 clocked in over 23 million, episode stands at 19 million and episode 5 is already at 17 million.





Drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat is written by country’s celebrated writer Hashim Nadeem. The intense spiritual story revolves around the relationship between Mahi (played by Aziz) and Farhaad (played by Khan).

The cast also includes, Zain Baig, Sunita Marshall, Junaid Khan, Tooba Siddiqui, Asma Abbas, Usman Peerzada, Meher Bano, Javed Sheikh and Noor-ul-Hassan.