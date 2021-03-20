Atif Aslam issued another notice by FBR over tax default Web Desk | March 20, 2021 Atif Aslam has received another notice from FBR

Renowned Pakistani singer, Atif Aslam has once again received a notice from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for not paying 0.60 million tax.

As per reports, the 38-year-old failed to clear the dues as the deadline for filing advance tax was 15th March.

The Raat singer received a tax notice of 58 million from FBR in January as well. He was given a month’s notice to pay the tax.

Even, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has also received tax notice twice by FBR.

