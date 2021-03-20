Rajkummar Rao pens note for fans as he completes 11 years in Bollywood Web Desk | March 20, 2021 Rajkummar Rao celebrates 11 years in the film industry, shares thank you note for fans on Instagram

For a long period of time, Bollywood had a different definition for the male lead character in a movie. For Indian cinema, a 'hero' was someone with stunning physique, who can rock the angry looks and saves the day by fighting a bunch of goons all alone.

Then came a time, when young and talented actors like Rajkummar Rao appeared on the big screen and changed the cliched image of the male lead character in Indian movies. The actor, who is known as the powerhouse of talent in Bollywood, celebrated his 11 marvelous years in the industry and he has gracefully credited his fans and audience for his success in the industry,

The actor, who made his acting debut with Dibakar Banerjee's film has penned an emotional note to pay gratitude towards his fans for their love. The actor, who has been featured in notable films like Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Kai Po Che!, Shahid, Queen, City Lights, Aligarh, Trapped, Newton and Stree, has promised his fans that he will continue to entertain them in the coming years.





Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the White Tiger actor shared a video, with snippet from his films and in the caption, he wrote, “GRATITUDE So thankful for these 11 wonderful years and the amount of love that has been showered on me. Right from my first film till this day - you all never stopped believing in me, big thank you for that.”

He continued, “All this wouldn’t have been possible without tour love and support. Here's a promise that I will continue working the hardest and will entertain each one of you always and forever. Big love.”

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old star was recently seen in the horror-comedy Roohi, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will be next seen in the sequel of Ayushmann Khurrana film Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar.