PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Web Desk | March 20, 2021 Imran Khan recently got his COVID-19 vaccine shot on Thursday

PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has tested positive for coronavirus.

This news was revealed by Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.



Taking to his Twitter on Saturday, he wrote:

"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home."

Imran Khan recently got his COVID-19 vaccine shot on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office had said.

Indus Hospital CEO Abdul Bari Khan refuted reports of there being a possibility that one can get COVID-19 from a vaccine. He said that it is "normal" and "common" to get infected if you have been exposed shortly before being vaccinated.

He told Geo News that antibodies develop after two weeks of being vaccinated.