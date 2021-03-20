Salman Khan enjoys vacation in Rajasthan, goes on Safari with bodyguard Web Desk | March 20, 2021 Salman Khan goes on Safari with bodyguard Shera and Bina Kak in latest snap

The Dabangg star of Bollywood, Salman Khan has recently finished shooting for his upcoming action-packed film Antim: The Final Truth. On Friday, the actor was spotted enjoying some relaxing time as he is currently vacationing in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Ahead of the shooting of the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, the Sultan actor has been seen going on Safari trip with his friend and bodyguard Shera and friend Bina Kak.





The picture of Safari ride, featuring Khan, who is seen sitting on the back seat of the vehicle and his bodyguard Shera, behind the wheel, were shared on the Instagram by Kak. She captioned the post, "Out on a safari."

Being Salman’s friend, Bina has also shared screen space with Bajrangi Bhaijan star in films including God Tussi Great Ho and Maine Pyar Kyon Kiya?

Meanwhile, on the work front the Bharat actor has been excitedly awaiting the release of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff and is expected to be release on Eid, in theatres. On the other hand, he will be also seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Pathan.