Babar Azam addresses harassment claims Web Desk | March 20, 2021 Babar Azam has been accused of blackmailing and harassing former classmate Hameeza Mukhtar

Babar Azam addresses harassment claims

On Friday, Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team, Babar Azam spoke to media and addressed the harassment allegations against him.

While referring to harassment claims, Azam said, “This is my personal matter and my lawyer is dealing with it in court. We face many hurdles in life and this is not the first one and I don’t want to discuss it further as I want to focus on the upcoming series of South Africa and Zimbabwe.”

On 18th March, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was ordered by a court in Lahore to register a case against Azam for harassing former classmate named Hameeza Mukhtar.

Azam also talked about issues between selection committee and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management regarding players’ selection.

The captain said, “I want to clear all rumours [of a rift] between me and the management. It is better if these things remain in the meeting rooms. Debate is good for the team, some people agree with the debate and some do not. This is a normal thing and should remain in the meeting rooms.”

He continued, “This is not my team, this is our team. So, I do understand the protocols of selection.”

He further added, “The role of captaincy is given to me and I have to utilize the players according to the situation [of the match]. I welcome the new team and InshAllah the results of the tour will be good.”