Coke Studio releases Pakistan Day song, featuring young talented singers | March 20, 2021

Over the last few years, Coke Studio has been entertaining its listeners with great music and providing an opportunity to young and talented newcomers in the music industry as well.

With a touch a modern beats, the platform has given some of the best renditions of national songs including Sohni Dharti, Aye Rah-e-Haq Ke Shaheedo to celebrate the zest of the nation.

This year, the music platform has released its special song, Ao Ehad Karain, celebrating the unity on Pakistan Day.

The song’s tunes and patriotic rhythms are enough to give goosebumps to the listeners as it reflects the diversity of Pakistan. The musical track produced by prominent Pakistani singer Ali Hamza offers refreshing take on country’s traditions, featuring the young and emerging talent.

The music video has collected 93,000 views, within few hours after being released on YouTube. The song features artists Sadaat Shafqat Amanat Ali, Zaw Ali, Ali Hamza, Young Stunners, Nimra Rafique, Mehek Ali, Adnan Dhool, Haroon Shahid, Surtaal Academy , Nabiha Saleem, Saad Ahmed, Zahab Hussain, Rida Batool, Farwa Batool, Shammu Bai, Kashif Din, Vishnu Saagar.

With the scenic shots taken from amazing sites of the country, the songs include modern versions of the all-time classic tracks including, Watan Ki Mitti Gawah Rehna, Apni Quwat Apni Jaan Jaag Raha Hai Pakistan, Itnay Baray Jeevan Sagar Mein, Allah Hu Akbar, Aye Mard-E-Mujahid Mera Inam Pakistan, Mera Paigham Pakistan.

