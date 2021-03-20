Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are officially engaged! Web Desk | March 20, 2021 Aima Baig is officially engaged to Shahbaz Shigri, confirms in Instgram post

Pakistan’s young and talented artist, singer Aima Baig has confirmed the long-awaited news of her engagement with her beau Shahbaz Shigri.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Baazi famed singer uploaded an adorable picture of herself wearing a beautiful and elegant designed diamond ring. In the caption, the Item Number crooner mentioned her fiancé Shigri and added ring and heart emoticons.

Baig’s fans and fellow showbiz artists flooded her post with love and wishes in the comments section.