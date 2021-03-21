First look of Kareena Kapoors baby no.2 revealed: See Photo Web Desk | March 21, 2021 Born to parents on February 21, 2021, Taimur's younger brother turns one-month-old today

First look of Kareena Kapoor's baby no.2 revealed: See Photo

While Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are yet to officially introduce their baby to the world, Saif's sister Saba has shared a never-before seen photo of the youngest Pataudi Prince today.

Taking to her Instagram Story, aunt Saba celebrated her nephew's one-month birthday with an adorable photo of the little one. Saba however did not reveal the face of the baby.

She also shared pictures of of parents Kareena and Saif holding the baby. "1 month, I love you," she wrote.

Born to parents on February 21, 2021, Taimur's younger brother has turned one-month-old today.

Take a look:



