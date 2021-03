Priyanka Chopra blesses Sunday with new photo by the beach Web Desk | March 21, 2021 'Dreaming of a boat on an island,' writes Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra is relaxing by the beach in her new photo.

After an explosive interview with Oprah, the 38-year-old actress is taking a breather with a throwback photo in the Bahamas.

“Dreaming of a boat on an island... with my guy.. nickjonas#throwback2019," captioned Priyanka alongside the photo.

Donning a black and white striped beach wear, Priyanka is seen relaxing on a bean bag.

Take a look: