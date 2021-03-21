Reason Rani Mukherjee fell in love with director Aditya Chopra Web Desk | March 21, 2021 'It is very difficult to respect people in the fraternity,' said Rani

Reason Rani Mukherjee fell in love with director Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukherjee once revealed the reason she fell in love with husband Aditya Chopra.

In an earlier interview with News18, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star touched on immense love for the father of her daughter Adira.

"The reason why I fell in love with my husband was because he is extremely private. For me, after being in the industry for so many years, he was one person I really respected. It is very difficult to respect people in the fraternity as you know the inside out of everything," said Rani.

Aditya Chopra, who is currently heading the Yash Raj Films banner, married Rani in 2014.

"So, Adi was one of those rare people who I really respected, who I still respect, because of his ethos, work pattern and the way he is. Because I am private myself, it makes us a really good couple because we are very happy going nowhere," she said.

