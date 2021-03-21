Aishwarya Rai Bachchan does not need a nanny: like doing everything for Aaradhya myself Web Desk | March 21, 2021 'After Aaradhya my priorities have changed completely,' says Aishwarya

Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan does not have a nanny for Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a dedicated mother to Aaradhya.

The actress, who took a long pause from work after the birth of daughter, says that her nine-year-old is her first priority.

“After Aaradhya my priorities have changed completely. She comes first, everything else is secondary," began Aishwarya.

The 47-year-old also went on to reveal that Aaradhya does not have a nanny because Aishwarya likes to do everything for her daughter herself.

"Aaradhya does have a nanny. In fact, I am told I should have two of them because the one that I have, tends to take off on long holidays. But it doesn't really matter. I like doing everything for Aaradhya myself, though with my kind of schedules it is not always possible to do so," said Aishwarya.

