Back from Dubai, pregnant Anushka Sharma was spotted in Mumbai with her dad

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday. The Sultan actress was in Dubai for a while with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli as he was playing for the Indian Premier League.

Anushka was spotted as she stepped out with her father. The Band Baja Baraat actor looked gorgeous as she was wearing a comfortable long white dress, paired with sneakers and a light denim jacket with a safety mask.

















































The paparazzi have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the actress as she is back in India.

Anushka is pregnant with her first child and the baby is due to arrive in January. The actress has been sharing her beautiful pictures during her stay in Dubai.

















In a recent interview with The Times of India, the NH10 star shared her plan to resume her work after the delivery of her baby. “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” she added.