‘I can adopt minimalistic lifestyle easily’ Urwa Hocane tells Mira Sethi

Recently, Urwa Hocane appeared on Hello! Mira Sethi and discussed about multiple topics. She talked about her leading simple life, her comeback in Pakistani dramas and how she chooses her roles in films or dramas.

The Udaari star opened up about starring in Muskh and people calling it her comeback, "I just didn't feel I had gone anywhere. I just wasn't working in dramas” she stated.

“I learned everything thing on the job, it was the time spent with actors and the fraternity that taught me a lot. I even did a supporting character in a play before bagging my first role” Hocane added as she talked about her failures.

"I just feel that an actor shouldn't just be limited to one medium. I would even do theatre if there's a script that could inspire me. I just follow my heart. And that isn't just limited to my professional front. This is how I generally make decisions in life as well. If my heart isn't in it, I would never do it,” the 29-year-old continued.

The host Mira asked about taking diverse roles, to which Urwa replied "I don't think I could do 'just any role.' I have very few needs in life anyway. I am okay with having simple food, wearing basic clothes, living a simple life."

"Everyone goes through financial crises at some point in their lives, but the kind of person I am, I would be okay with the bare minimum as well. I feel like I get by, but I would rather do something that is exciting. I don't know about others, but I choose projects only when I feel like I will have fun working on them," she added.





"I am a major introvert. But then came a point where I felt that being an introvert in this industry is being misconstrued. When you are quiet and someone who is always in his or her own shell, it is sometimes misunderstood. It's not that I'm being rude or that I am not interested, I'm just an introvert” Hocane further added as she discussed about her nature.