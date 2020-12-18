What did Kareena imagine when she met Saif Ali Khan for the first time? Web Desk | December 18, 2020 What did Kareena imagine when she met Saif Ali Khan for the first time?

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan has a fairytale love story as she got married to the prince of her dreams actor Saif Ali Khan.

The two were known as Bollywood’s most controversial romantic couple before they got married.

However, recently Kareena confessed that she is quite filmy and when she first met her husband Saif Ali Khan, it played out like a romantic scene from a film in her head.

Saif and Kareena fell in love on the sets of their film, Tashan, and got married in 2012. They have a son, Taimur, and she is expecting her second child with him.

It is interesting that the Jab We Met actress opened up about her first experience meeting with Saif after a long time. She said that she imagined Main Hoon Na sari flying scene when she met Saif for the first time.





On her radio show, What Women Want, Kareena spoke to guest Varun Dhawan, who arrived to promote his upcoming film Coolie No 1 and talk about dating.

When Kareena asked about ‘eyes meeting, romantic song and hair flying’, Varun said, “In my head. I don’t think the girls were that filmy, but in my head, a Hindi film was playing for sure.”

Kareena then revealed that she felt the same way when she first met Saif. She told Varun, “You and I both have grown up in that same kind of space, where we are continuously in a high-speed shot. It happened with me and Saif. Saif will never...it’s not in his head.”

According to Kareena, Saif is someone who is more into Hollywood films and Clint Eastwood. “And I was in Main Hoon Na, like that Sushmita Sen sari flying. That’s why I said we both are quite similar,” she told Varun.

Watch the interesting clip here.







