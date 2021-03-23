Shehzad Sheikh dishes his response to criticism over nepotism Web Desk | March 23, 2021 'keep calm and trust the process,' says Shehzad

Shehzad Sheikh, son of veteran actor Javed Sheikh, is touching on his struggle through criticism on nepotism.

In a recent interview on Play Tv, the 38-year-old actor revealed that the key to deal with all the flak is confidence.

"I would say to everyone who has to face this very common debate, to keep calm and trust the process, just work hard and don’t reply to criticism, ” said Shehzad.

"Let your work speaks about you," he concluded.

Shehzad began his career in 2010 teenage romance Dreamers. Some of the actor's famous dramas include Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Choti Si Zindagi, Anaa, Deewar-e-shab and Raaz-e-ulfat.

