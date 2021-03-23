Iqra Aziz says Jhooti was not a mistake Web Desk | March 23, 2021 'The thing is, it is a staircase and it was a step, all these projects are different steps,' says Iqra

The versatile Pakistani actress, Iqra, says that it is always important to own your project even if is does not work out.

Speaking to Something Haute in a recent interview, Iqra said:

“Whatever I do is not a mistake. The thing is, it is a staircase and it was a step, all these projects are different steps. Now where I am, I am doing Raqeeb Se or Khuda or Mohabbat, that was one of it. I don’t take it as a mistake or something. Even though I really like that project (Jhooti) because it was refreshing for me.”

Aired in 2020, Jhooti was a play based on the story of apathological liar. The drama also featured Yasir Hussain in a lead role.