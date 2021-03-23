Hania Amir force feeds Dananeer Mobeen in new video: Watch here Web Desk | March 23, 2021 The Pawri girl shared a clip of herself on a lunch date with Hania Amir.

Hania Amir force feeds Dananeer Mobeen in new video: Watch here

Pakistani actress Hania Amir and internet sensation Dananeer Mobeen are out with another video.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday the Pawri girl shared a clip of herself on a lunch date with Hania Amir.

Dananeer, who has been spending a lot of time in Karachi these days, sat on the Dilruba star's lap as she force fed the 19-year-old chicken and mashed potatoes.

"haniaheheofficial making me eat half a chicken, a gallon of mashed potatoes and and broccoli," Dananeer captioned with the video.





The viral video has received flak from public who are deeming Hania and Dananeer 'cringe-worthy.'

One user wrote: "Corona mein khullam khuli khilaf warzi(Open violation in Corona) "

Another added: " This is utterly irresponsible of our celebrities and social media pages posting it. Our celebrities can party all day long and we are no one to question them but at least show some responsibility while posting their activities. There is a surge in Covid-19 cases and they are posting stories with zero social distancing and masks."

