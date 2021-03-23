Amna Ilyas tests positive for COVID-19 Web Desk | March 23, 2021 Actress Amna Ilyas tests positive for COVID-19, urges fans to follow SOPs

Pakistan is currently experiencing the third wave of COVID-19 which is being termed as more dangerous and deadlier than the first two waves since the pandemic outbreak.

Prominent Pakistani actress Amna Ilyas has contracted with coronavirus. The Zinda Bhaag actress took to her Instagram to share the news. “I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote.

The model turned actress, who has given remarkable acting performances in drama serial and in films including Baaji also urged everyone who was in contact with her in the recent days should get a test for COVID.





“I urge everyone who was around me and in close proximity during the past week, please get yourself tested.” She also posted a video message on her Instagram account and requested her fans and followers to follow the SOPs and get vaccinated against the virus.

The recent surge in the numbers of cases has been a result of mass violations of SOPs, including not wearing face masks and disregarding social distancing.