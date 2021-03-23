Sania Mirza is now a Dirilis: Ertugrul fan Web Desk | March 23, 2021 Fans notice Sania Mirza is the new 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' fan

Sania Mirza is the new 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' fan

The Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul has achieved new ground of success and become an ultimate hit series among viewers and many celebrities around the world.

While many Pakistani and international stars have been spotted praising the series and the stunning acting of the star-studded cast, the latest celebrity fan of the historical series is the Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

The tennis champion and wife of former captain of Pakistan national cricket team Shoaib Malik, is the very first Indian star to praise the highly acclaimed series. This fan following came into the notice when, Mirza’s fans noticed she had liked the pictures of several actors from Ertugrul on Instagram.

Most recently, the six-time Grand Slam winner was seen praising the lead actor of the series, Engin Altan Duzyatan’s Instagram profile.

The actor plays the lead role of Ertugrul Ghazi in the highly-acclaimed series. The latest picture Mirza liked was Engin’s "Sunday look" shared on the photo and video sharing platform.