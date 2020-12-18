Sonam Bajwa confesses being Sajal Alys ‘biggest fan Web Desk | December 18, 2020 Sonam Bajwa praised Sajal Aly’s acting skills and revealed being her biggest fan

Sonam Bajwa confesses being Sajal Aly’s ‘biggest fan’

Sonam Bajwa appeared in an interview with BBC Radio’s Haroon Rashid. She revealed her plans for 2020 and complimented Sajal Aly on her extraordinary acting skills.

The host Rashid asked Bajwa about her comments under every picture of Aly to which she responded by saying “Cause I’m the biggest, biggest fan of Sajal Ali and she is phenomenal”.

“I feel so happy sharing that because I learn so much from her like she is extra ordinary and I think you would agree with that right? She is the best actress, the finest actress of our time,” the 28-year-old added.

“She is so amazing and when I watch Sajal’s show I’m looking at her literally like that’s [an] acting session happening for me right there. I really look up to her, she’s phenomenal,” she further added.