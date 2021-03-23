Did you know Aishwarya Rai was offered Rani Mukerjis role in ‘KKHH? Web Desk | March 23, 2021 Find out why Aishwarya Rai refused to do Rani Mukerji’s role in ‘KKHH’

Not many people know, but Bollywood actress, Aishwarya Rai refused to play the role of Tina Malhotra in Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which was later played by Rani Mukerji.

However, before Mukerji, the role was offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachan, Twinkle Khanna and Karisma Kapoor.

Rai revealed why she refused to do the role a year after KKHH came out. She said, “I’m in a catch-22 situation, really. Though I’m a newcomer, I’m compared with all the senior actresses.”

She had added, “If I’d have done the film, it would have been tittered that, ‘Look, Aishwarya Rai is back to doing what she used to do in her modelling days — leaving her hair straight, wearing minis and pouting glamorously into the camera.’ Ultimately, the hero goes back to the more real person. I know if I’d done Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I’d have gotten lynched.”