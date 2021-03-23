Amitabh Bachchan shares picture with Abhishek with a touching note Web Desk | March 23, 2021 Amitabh Bachchan’s shares throwback picture with Abhishek with a heartwarming caption

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling the big screen for decades and he has been enjoying his huge fan following on various social media platforms as well. Being an avid social media user, the superstar often treats his fans with his stunning selfies and on the sets pictures with moving messages.

Taking to Instagram handle on Monday, Big B posted an adorable candid click with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. While the two make the coolest father-son duo in Bollywood, his amazing caption on the pictures made his fans hearts melt away.





The Pink star shared a throwback picture with the Bunty Aur Babli star. The two can be seen donning traditional attire and junior Bachchan can be seen showing something to his father Amitabh and striking a candid shot for the camera.

The Badla star shared the picture and in the caption, he wrote, “When your Son starts wearing your shoes .. and tells you which path to take .. he is no longer your Son .. he becomes your friend...All the best buddy .. remember .. WHTCTW.”

Meanwhile, the 78-years-old star is all set to release his upcoming thriller drama film Chehre. The Raavan actor is also excited about his upcoming film The Big Bull. Sources confirmed that the two big stars movies will have a clash, releasing on the same weekend of April. Fans are excited to watch their favorite stars back on big screen.