Bella Hadid looks super cute while making snow angel in NYC

On Thursday, Bella Hadid took to Instagram to share series of pictures of her making a snow angel with her 36.4 million followers.
The 24-year-old donned white vest and pants as she made a snow angel. The pictures makes it evident that the supermodel loves the winter weather.
Hadid shared multiple snaps on photo-sharing platform and videos as well. She rocked a yellow top which she layered with red and brown leather jacket with her vest.
Bella also wrote a caption alongside her photos that read as “A Snow angel special”. Moreover, she wore white button down shirt underneath her yellow t-ship as she flaunted her belly button and midriff.
Gigi Hadid’s sister also rocked black sunglasses and covered her face with black mask.
