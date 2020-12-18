Bella Hadid looks super cute while making snow angel in NYC Web Desk | December 18, 2020 Bella Hadid shared series of photos of playing with the snow and making a snow angel in NYC

Bella Hadid looks super cute while making snow angel in NYC

On Thursday, Bella Hadid took to Instagram to share series of pictures of her making a snow angel with her 36.4 million followers.

The 24-year-old donned white vest and pants as she made a snow angel. The pictures makes it evident that the supermodel loves the winter weather.

Hadid shared multiple snaps on photo-sharing platform and videos as well. She rocked a yellow top which she layered with red and brown leather jacket with her vest.

Bella also wrote a caption alongside her photos that read as “A Snow angel special”. Moreover, she wore white button down shirt underneath her yellow t-ship as she flaunted her belly button and midriff.





Gigi Hadid’s sister also rocked black sunglasses and covered her face with black mask.