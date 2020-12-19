George Clooney admits convincing Ben Affleck to turn down Batmans role Web Desk | December 19, 2020 Ben Affleck played Batman even after George Clooney urged to not take the role

On Thursday, George Clooney appeared on The Howard Stern Show and talked about his movie Batman & Robin released in 1997, he regretted playing Batman and further revealed that he discouraged Ben Affleck from playing Batman’s role but he ended up taking the role.

The 59-year-old did not enjoy playing Batman and advised Affleck to turn down the role because of his experience. However, Affleck did not listen to Clooney and did play role of Batman in the movie Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.

"You did not enjoy the experience of being Batman. You've said that, you've said, 'Yeah, it just wasn't for me, I probably shouldn't have done it,’” Stern stated.

"Ben Affleck called you, I guess, and said, 'Hey, they're offering me Batman, should I take it?' You were so down on that experience, you told him don't go near it, right? Just disaster. He didn't listen to you, of course, and I thought he did a nice job,” the 66-year-old added.

"Yeah he did, I've been a big flop and I've bombed in things, and I've had big successes, and it doesn't mean they've listened — Ben didn't listen to me, and he ended up doing a great job and I was wrong. But hey, I can only impart my wisdom from my experience and I just said, 'Don't have nipples on the suit’” Clooney told Stern.

"You gotta remember, at that point, I was just an actor getting an acting job. I wasn't the guy that could green-light a movie. They paid Arnold [Schwarzenegger] $25 million to be in it, they paid me like, $1. And we never even worked together, we never saw each other. It's a big monster machine and I just sort of jumped in and did what they said” the Up in the Air star said.

"It's so bad, it actually hurts. Like you'll be flipping the channels, and it'll just pop up and I'll be like [gasp!] 'Oh no, no, no, no,’” he added.

