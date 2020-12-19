Sajal Ali amazes fans with adorable selfies Web Desk | December 19, 2020 Sajal Ali amazes fans with adorable selfies

Pakistani actress and model Sajal Ali has successfully made to the list of country's fine actors, who deliver outstanding performances on screen. Sajal, with her stunning acting and simply beautiful looks has won millions of hearts of her fans all over the world.





Undoubtedly, the Alif actress, 26, stuns in every picture she shares on her Instagram account with her 6.9m fans. Her recent Instagram Stories are proof that no one can take the perfectly adorable selfies as Sajal does.

In the first one, the side-selfie look of the diva as she sports some beautiful eye makeup and pouty lips.

In the second post, she can be seen having her cheeks squeezed by what we assume is her husband, actor Ahad Raza Mir.





The Mom star recently won an International accolade Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) for her contribution in the film and drama industry.