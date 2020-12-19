Hamza Ali Abbasi calls for a ban on Pakistani zoos Web Desk | December 19, 2020 'IHC rules that Zoos are concentration camps for non human living beings,' says Hamza

Hamza Ali Abbasi calls out all Pakistani zoos to shut down

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is very active on his social media, specially when it comes to patriotism and his country.

There have been a lot of instances when the Alif famedraised his voice on human rights and other social issues around us.

Recently,the 36-year-old actor has spoken about the terrible way in which animals in Pakistani zoos are treated.

“IHC rules that Zoos are concentration camps for non human living beings. Its TRUE. Caging animals for public entertainment is CRUEL & EVIL.”

“Pakistan has a chance to earn respect of the world & make God happy by freeing all the animals in captivity & #CloseAllPakZoos PLEASE!,” he went on to say.

In another tweet, he said: “If you agree, please be the voice for those who cant speak for themselves and make this hashtag trend for as long as we can so maybe someone in the decision making arena may listen especially after IHC ruling. #CloseAllPakZoos.”

For the unversed, Hamza Ali Abbasi’s accusing tweets have come after Himalayan bears were found living in detrimental conditions at the Islamabad Zoo. The two brown bears, Suzie and Bubloo, have now been rescued and flown from Islamabad to Jordan.