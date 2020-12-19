Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar talks about COVID journey Web Desk | December 19, 2020 Sheheryar Munawar revealed suffering from physical and emotional trauma during the COVID-19 battle

Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar talks about COVID journey

Sheheryar Munawar took to Instagram to share about his journey about fighting coronavirus with his 1.1 million followers.

The 32-year-old posted two shirtless photos of himself, the first picture was from last week when he had fully recovered from COVID-19 and the second picture is from the time when he was struggling with multiple health issues.

Alongside side his post he wrote an emotional caption as he opened up about his COVID-19 journey and motorbike accident, it read as “Sharing a shot from a commercial I shot for last week (coming soon). It’s not special because it’s a shirtless shot; it’s special because for me its a celebration of this year’s personal journey. A few months back, life came to a standstill and being a workaholic, the stagnation took a huge toll on me emotionally,” theParey Hut Love star wrote.

“Went through severe depression - won’t go into the details of it. To make things worse I tested +ive for COVID and had to go into isolation, a few weeks out of that terrible experience, I got into a motorbike accident and had to undergo surgery,” he added.

“Mobility was completely restricted and relying on others to help me do the most basic tasks was emotionally traumatic, to say the least. I was on strong meds and was eating the weight of my emotions in carbs. Confidence was completely shattered and it felt as if I’d hit rock bottom. If you swipe right, you’ll see a selfie I clicked back in September,” he continued.





“Even post the recovery, I had strict restrictions on body movements and I’m still not allowed to lift weights. I hadn’t worked in a long time and I had bills/salaries to pay, was in no shape, both physically or mentally, to go in front of the camera. So one day just like that, I decided I had to fight back. I worked with a trainer to develop workouts that would involve more focus based excersies without weights,” he further added.

“Alhumdulillah, I’m grateful to my family and friends who supported me through my journey of recovery, however most of all it has been my faith in the love the Almighty has for all His beings that kept me going. It’s taking a lot of courage out of me to be able to share the second picture with all of you. I want to do it to let you all know that we’re all in it together. We all go through highs and lows and we’re all vulnerable. Not sometime today, not tomorrow, not the day after, NOW is the time to change your outlook. Tell yourself nothing is impossible. Because nothing is,” Sheheryar wrote as he concluded.