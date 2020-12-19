Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel reveals Lancome campaign featuring Julia Roberts Web Desk | December 19, 2020 Sara Shakeel’s Lancome digital campaign featured Amanda Seyfried and Julia Roberts

On Wednesday, the Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel took to Instagram to disclose her digital Lancome campaign.

Sara is famous on the photo-sharing platform and caused waves on internet after unveiling her campaign which features Amanda Seyfried and Julia Roberts.

The crystal artist shared series of campaign photos, and wrote a caption alongside that read as “NEWSSSS I’ve been dying to share with all of you for such a long time! Dreams are definitely made up of kindness, smiles and everything nice! My collaboration with lancomeofficial was no less than all what I’ve mentioned! To take over their Christmas collaboration with my sparkles , to be redecorating 2 of my favourite people in the world!!!! I mean creating art out of juliaroberts and mingey was like a pinching moment for me!”

“Every time I stared at their images & about to sparkle them up! I was like “ DAMN ! this is such a dream ! They will see this! And I HOPE THEY LIKE what they see!!!!! That EMOTION motivated me to sparkle up my imagination a 1000 times more! From redecorating their campaign images to consulting on the video and Instagram filter! ( yes they have a sparkling filter on their Instagram profile” I truly and really thank the whole team of lancomeofficial , the CEO for believing in my “NEW form of art” and letting me take over their Christmas 2020 campaign !” Shakeel added.





“To see articles written about this 2020 Christmas collab as being the 'Prettiest beauty campaign 'is one of the most surreal moments I’ve ever felt !! I hope you like what you see! From wherever you are , this campaign is universal and I hope you get to see a bit of my vision that brightens up your day! Once again Thank you lancomeofficial team jdperradusorbier and everyone else involved in making this magic a possibility!” she concluded.