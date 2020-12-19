Shah Rukh Khans daughter Suhana stuns fans with her latest candid pictures Web Desk | December 19, 2020 Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stuns fans with her latest candid pictures

Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan has millions of fans all over the world and likewise, he has huge social media fan following on every prominent platform.

But, now comes his daughter Suhana Khan, has taken over hearts of fans with her glamorous and pretty posts on Instagram.





Suhana has shared a bunch of new snaps and all you can see is that she is only getting prettier and prettier. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share her all-brown look.





The first picture showed her dressed in a brown ensemble, posing with a hot beverage. The second picture was a shot of her sneakers, while the third one showed Suhana standing on a pavement, wearing a jacket, but her face was cropped out.





Suhana, 20, is frequently active on social media and steals hearts with her stunning pictures as she recently made public her Instagram account and garnered 1.4m followers.





Suhana is studying at New York University, as she often posts updates from her life as a college student. She has been with her family in UAE recently, as she was photographed at the 2020 Indian Premier League matches.