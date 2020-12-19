Imran Abbas shuts down fan asking if he prays five times a day Web Desk | December 19, 2020 'Namaz ki pabandi kia karo please,' an anonymous fan quipped

Imran Abbas shuts down hater asking if he prays five times a day

Imran Abbas has the perfect response to those inquisitive about his religious side.

In a recent Q&A session on his Instagram Stories, famed actor Imran Abbas was told to offer prayers fives times a day.

The follower advised the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor to pray five times a day: "Namaz ki pabandi kia karo please," the anonymous user quipped.

Imran Abbas spared no time to shut the hater commenting upon the actor's personal life. Replying to his advice, the 38- year-old actor wrote, "Alhamdolillah! I offer namaz 5 times a day."





The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star went onto say, "Lekin jo sawal Allah ne poochna hai wo uske liye hi chhor do. Ap apne aap ko sudhaarne ki koshish kero aur doosron ki fiker baad mein kero (But leave the question that Allah has to ask. Try to improve yourself and take care of others later)," wrote Imran.

On the work front, Imran Abbas is currently rolling for his upcoming drama AmanatalongsideUrwa Hocane.