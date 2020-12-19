Kareena Kapoor unhappy over anti-Bollywood wave Web Desk | December 19, 2020 Kareena Kapoor shared thoughts about growing hostility towards Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor in a discussion with journalist Barkha Dutt opened up about her feeling regarding anti-Bollywood sentiments.

After Bollywood actor’s Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the issues of drug nexus and nepotism in the film industry have been highlighted.

However, Saif Ali Khan’s wife finds the negativity heartbreaking as the same industry has fulfilled many people’s dreams.

Barkha asked the 40-year-old if Bollywood paid price for not voicing for itself on various matters previously. “Whether you say or don’t, the industry is anyway becoming the softest target. If you say something, you’ll get brickbats. If you don’t, you’ll get it too. If actors don’t want to speak up, it’s understandable because look at the kind of trolling that’s happening and for no reason” Kapoor responded.

“They’re spreading hatred and negativity into an industry that’s for entertainment. We are here to entertain our fans. We are not here to spread hate and negativity,” Heroine star added.

“I don’t know why there is now this perception of the film industry. It’s heartbreaking because it’s not like that. There are so many dreams made here. Look at the kind of people who have come here and built their homes, dreams and legacies,” she further added.

“When Prithviraj Kapoor or Raj Kapoor came, they were nobodies. From a simple family in Lahore, they built their entire legacy here. We have also come from somewhere and done this. Here dreams are fulfilled. Why are we trying to bring down industry, actors, producers and filmmakers? Saying so-and-so is like this or like that. Why? I feel this has to stop. Talking about it, fuels it. People are just commenting without understanding what a particular person is going through,” Kareena concluded.