Malaika Arora is enjoying the festive month of December: See photos Web Desk | December 19, 2020 Malaika Arora shares happy mood selfies, enjoying the festive month of December.

Bollywood’s fashion diva Malaika Arora never fails to amaze her fans and followers with her unique styling and gorgeous fashion.

The queen of dance of the Indian film industry recently shared her latest look, in which she can be seen enjoying the happy moments in the colors of festive month of December.

On Friday, Malaika, 47, took to Instagram and shared stunning looks of her winter festive attire. The Chaiyya Chaiyya performer shared a boomerang back with a caption that reads, “Decembering.”

Malaika looked stunning in an ivory gold bralette teamed up with a long multi-colored skirt. She also twirls the outfit while posing for the camera and flashes her beautiful smile. The gorgeous beauty tied up her hair into a simple bun and wore a pair of black boots to compliment her outfit.

Later that night, the diva was spotted with her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan at her friend's birthday bash.

Its holiday time and Malaika is giving serious style goals to all. The dance show judge has maintained a strong social media presence as she keeps on posting about her outing with her BFFs, sharing fitness workouts and makeup selfies as well.















