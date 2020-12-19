Naimal Khawar Abbasi shares an emotional throwback photo from sisters wedding Web Desk | December 19, 2020 'Something so emotional about seeing your baby sister getting onto a new phase of her life,' wrote Naimal

Naimal Khawar Abbasi is wishing her sister a happy married life.

Remembering the beautiful wedding of her sister Fiza back in February, the Anaa actress dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to younger sister.

"Something so emotional about seeing your baby sister getting onto a new phase of her life. May Allah bless this new beginning," Naimal wrote alongside her Friday Instagram update.

In the picture, one could see Naimal glowing in a ravishing mustard saree, setting her baby sister's hair as she sits on the stage outdoors.





Naimal herself has entered an entirely new phase in her life as she welcomed a beautiful baby boy, Mustafa, with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi on August 3,2020.