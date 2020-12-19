Karan Johar trolled over NCB summon: Koffee with NCB Web Desk | December 19, 2020 The interrogation was called over a 2019 party hosted by Johar, suspicioned for drug consumption

Karan Johar trolled over NCB summon:'Koffee with NCB'

Filmmaker Karan Johar was recently summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the probe in the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The interrogation was called over a 2019 party hosted by the K3G director, where the guests were accused of consuming drugs. Famous actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor were also part of the bash.

Amid the stressful NCB notice against Karan Johar, netizens took no time to troll the director on Twitter.

One user wrote: "NCB to karan johar Let's have Coffee with NCB #KaranJohar."

Another added: "#KaranJohar get ready for first season of coffee with ncb , live on Indian media and dont forget to watch the show at 11 am only on Friday and Saturday for more details ask some maal from deepika and join the show."



Meanwhile, Karan Johar has completely denied consuming drugs or his affiliation to the Bollywood drug mafia in his statement to NCB. The director has also submitted all related photos and videos to the 2019 controversial party that got him here in the first place.

