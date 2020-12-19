Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone celebrate five years of Bajirao Mastani Web Desk | December 19, 2020 The star cast updated their social media, penned emotional notes in honor of the masterpiece.

Five year ago on this day, the Indian masterpiece Bajirao Mastani hit the theatres and won the hearts of millions across the globe.

The film told an epic tale of a period romance between Maratha Peshwa Bajirao (Ranveer Singh) and his wife Mastani (Deepika Padukone). Kashi Bai, (Priyanka Chopra) the first wife of Bajirao also played a significant role in the movie.

Now that the film is five years old, the star cast updated their social media in honor of the masterpiece.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter this morning and shared a small clip from the film featuring Kashi Bai.

“With extremely fond memories of a glorious experience playing the gentle strength of Kashi we celebrate the #5YearsOfBajiraoMastani. Congratulations Sanjay sir RanveerOfficial deepikapadukone tanviazmi and everyone on the team!”

On the other hand, Deepika has also changed her display picture for the occasion. The 34-year-old actress penned a heartfelt note on her experience as Mastani.





“Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path. She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover's names, for all of eternity…”

