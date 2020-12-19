Hina Bayat rocks the stage with her spectacular dance performance at daughters wedding Web Desk | December 19, 2020 Hina Bayat rocks the stage with her spectacular dance performance at daughter’s wedding

Hina Bayat rocks the stage with her spectacular dance performance at daughter’s wedding

Pakistan’s television renowned personality Hina Khawaja Bayat has a unique style when she performs on the screen. The versatile actress has delivered outstanding performances throughout her career including her recent released web series Churails, Sanam and Humsafar.

Recently, Hina stole the show when she performed stunning dance moves on one of Pakistani weddings most favorite song Dola Re on her daughter designer Natasha Kamal’s wedding.





The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress, 48, shared the beautiful video on her social media to the delight of her fans who praised her in the comments as well. She captioned the video, “The precious moments when a daughter is getting married, to embark upon a new journey in her life.”





“May her life be blessed with every joy, health, wealth, success and happiness always,” she wrote.

Hina is married to Roger Dawood Bayat and the couple have two children together. She has been one of the industry’s most graceful actresses, who has fascinated audiences with her performances in classic drama serials.





She was recently seen in GEO TV production Raaz-e-Ulfatand Mehreen Jabbar’s web series Eik Jhoothi Love Story.