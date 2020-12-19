Minal Khan requests for prayers for her ailing father Web Desk | December 19, 2020 Minal Khan appeals fans to pray for her father

Minal Khan appeals fans to pray for her father

Pakistani actress Minal Khan requested her fans and followers for prayers as her father has been sick for the past few days.

The Jalan actress took to her Instagram Stories and posted a message that read, “Please pray for my father. He’s extremely sick.”

Minal Khan is the sister of Pakistani actress Aiman Khan. The sisters started their careers in the showbiz industry as child artists and later emerged as young talented actresses.

Minal during her interview revealed that she couldn’t pursue her studies because of becoming part of the drama industry at a very young age. However, throughout their career, their father supported them and celebrated his daughters’ success.

Minal’s father has been extremely sick since the past few days. The reason of his illness has not been revealed by Minal.