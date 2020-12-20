Yasir Hussain celebrates Iqra Azizs third LSA: Not just best actress but best wife Web Desk | December 20, 2020 '2 saal mai 3 best actress Awards (Lux) aisi hat trick toh waseem bhai ki bhi nahi thi,' says Yasir

Yasir Hussain celebrates Iqra Aziz's third LSA:'not just best actress but best wife'

Yasir Hussain is proud of his wife Iqra Aziz.

The 23-year-old star just bagged the title of Best TV Actress at Lux Style Awards for her critically acclaimed drama Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.

Husband Yasir, who could not be happier, took to his Instagram on Saturday and congratulated his superwoman.

Attaching a picture of himself canoodling his wifey, the Lahore se Agey famed also highlighted how this win is Iqra's consecutivethird.

"A hat trick at any level is a tremendous Accomplishment. congratulations Begam iiqraaziz," captioned Yasir alongside the picture.

Iqra had also won Best Actress for Suno Chanda last year.

"2 saal mai 3 best actress Awards (Lux) aisi hat trick toh waseem bhai ki bhi nahi thi (Even Wasim did not have such a hat trick)" joked Yasir about the famous Pakistani cricketer, Waseem Akram.





Gushing over his wife's achievements, Yasir went on to highlight how Iqra is the perfect life partner one could have.

"Mashallah you are not just best actress but best wife and best friend . i’m proud of you . Love," concluded Yasir with a kissing emoticon.

Yasir and Iqra tied the knot in 2019 in a star-studded wedding ceremony.



