Kareena Kapoor was sent to boarding school for this shocking reason

Kareena Kapoor was a rebellious teenager.

The 'bebo' of Bollywood has always been fierce in achieving what she aspires to. While the actress is busy rolling for new episodes of her chat show What Women Want, she is aso preparing to welcome her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, after son Taimur.

Juggling so many roles at the same time, Kareena Kapoor is definitely your ultimate super woman. However, there was a time when Kareena's mother Babita Kapoor controlled her life.

Recalling her childhood to journalist Barkha Dutt, the 40-year- old actress revealed she was sent to boarding school after she developed a massive crush at a tender age of 15.

“I was around 14-15 and I really liked this boy. My mother was obviously upset about it and being a single mother, she was like, This is not going to happen.’ So she used to lock the phone in her room,” shared Kareena.

The Veere Di Wedding star also touched upon how she managed to break the lock herself to run away from home.

She added, “I obviously wanted to go out with my friends and meet this particular guy. Mum had gone out for dinner. I managed to break the lock like an actual locksmith, with a knife, go into the room, take the phone, make plans and run away from the house. It was that bad,” concluded Kareena.

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor will be seen alongside Amir Khan in Laal Singh Chadda next year.