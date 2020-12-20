Taimur Ali Khan turns four, brings out the best and the worst in mother Kareena Kapoor Web Desk | December 20, 2020

Taimur Ali Khan turns four, brings out the 'best and the worst' in mother Kareena Kapoor Khan

Taimur Ali Khan, joy to mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and father Saif Ali Khan, has turned four today.

The star kid has been a popular child ever since he was born to parents Kareena and Saif. He is by far the most-clicked celebrity kid and tops the headlines whenever he steps out of his home.





Paparazzi's favorite, Taimur is famous for his adorable looks and mother Kareena takes a lot of pride over the fact. At many times, the Veere Di Wedding star has also joked that her son will surpass the success of all Bollywood Khans one day.

But there are times when Kareena just cannot handle the tantrums of the four-year-old. Conflict in point is Taimur's picky eating habits.

Speaking to Filmfare this year, Kareena had said she too loses patience with him sometime.





“I’m overprotective. I’m also a first-time mother. This journey is teaching me something new each day. Taimur is also teaching me the kind of mother he wants me to be. He brings out the best in me and also the worst. Because even I lose patience sometimes,” revealed Kareena.





“He’s three-and-a-half years old now. He’s kind of understanding his likes and dislikes. He says things like, ‘I don’t want to eat this. I don’t want to eat that.’ I end up losing my patience. I tell him, ‘You have to eat your parantha. There’s no option now’. It’s a bit of a task. But in the end, we battle it out together,” Kareena told the host.