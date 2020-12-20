Saboor Aly, Haroon Shahid recreates melodious version of old Indian song Web Desk | December 20, 2020 Saboor Aly, Haroon Shahid recreates melodious version of old Indian song

Pakistani showbiz personality Saboor Aly is one of the most prominent names in the industry.

Her acting and performances have bagged her praise all over the country and fans love her beautiful and charming desi looks on screen.





Drama serial Bhool famed actress amazed her fans as she shared a video on Instagram on Saturday, in which she can be seen flaunting her melodious voice by singing a classic Indian song.

On the set of her upcoming drama Amanat, Saboor, 30, along with her co-star singer and actor Haroon Shahid stunned the fans as the two joined in for a singing session together in the BTS video.





In the video, dressed in fresh looking blue attire, Saboor while getting her makeup done starts singing with Haroon, who is playing a soulful rendition of iconic Indian song Dekha Ek Khwab Toh Yeh Silsilay Huay on guitar.

Haroon also posted the clip and praised Saboor as one the best co-star to work with.





The two co-stars shared amazing chemistry while humming a few lines from the songs. Fans showered love and praised Saboor for her singing talent.