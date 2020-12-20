Alizeh Shah is unrecognizable in the upcoming thriller Dulhan Aur 1 Raat Web Desk | December 20, 2020 Wait is over, the first look of UrduFlix web series is out, featuring Alizeh Shah

The wait is finally over as Pakistan’s first OTT platform UrduFlix has dropped the first look of its first original web series on Saturday.

The first look of web series titled Dulhan Aur 1 Raat, is starring Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah in a completely transformed look. The poster indicates that the series might revolve around a thriller plot but not much details were revealed.





The series is directed by Rao Ayaz Shahzad and will possibly get a release date in January 2021.

Alizeh, 20, will be the first actress to work for the newly-launched platform. The actress has already won over hearts of audience with her outstanding performance in blockbuster drama serials, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Jo Tu Chahay, and Ehd-e-Wafa.

UrduFlix is the first Urdu online streaming platform launched in the country that aims to promote on-demand streaming of different kinds of content. Emax Media’s UrduFlix will offer original and exclusive content in Urdu for its viewers across the world.