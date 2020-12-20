Urwa Hocane, Mikaal Zulfiqars look for Fahad Hussayns fashion film is all about festive colors Web Desk | December 20, 2020 Urwa Hocane, Mikaal Zulfiqar’s latest look for Fahad Hussayn’s fashion film is all about festive colors

One of the Pakistan’s fashion industry’s most celebrated designer Fahad Hussayn has never fails to give his audience a unique and fresh sartorial ensembles.

Known for his finest bridal outfits, Fahad has modified men’s designer to an extensive and diverse level.

The label Fahad Hussayn Couture has made his huge came back in the fashion industry with an extremely gorgeous collection as he has just released his new fashion film Sao Banjara - The Grand Bazaar of Curiosityfeaturing actor and model Mikaal Zulfiqar and Urwa Hocane.

The designer has revealed his new ethereal wedding collection on Saturday on Instagram. In the caption, he revealed his inspiration for the film and wrote, “Far away bound to the landscape of Nasarpur, a fantasy legend of travelling gypsies touring the lands of Jugnubad after news of the betrothal of crown princess resettles in a recapitulation symphony.”





The film showcases the colors and fresh and unique designs that shows the fashion industry in Pakistan is growing and producing remarkable outfits.

He detailed the story of his film featuring his ravishing collection and continued, “Keeping in line with the dramatic mysticism; Wahab Shah puts forward the narration of the renaissance event where Mikaal Zulfiqar plays the ringmaster & Urwa Hocane plays the crown jewel of the curiosity caravan and both put forward a dramatic composition which becomes source of an impressionistic play!”

The Udaari star Urwa also posted the clip on her Instagram and with excitement, she wrote, “Worked on a beautiful master piece for the one and only OfficialFahadHussayn. The grand bazaar of curiosity takes inspiration from the legends that travelled the gypsy land of jugunabad. The tune of the song echos the ethos of through the clothes that have been created.”







