Raveena Tandon, daughter Rasha recreate funny rap on Shehnaaz Gills ‘Saada Kutta meme Web Desk | December 20, 2020 Raveena Tandon, daughter Rasha recreated funny version of rap song Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Saada Kutta Kutta’

Bollywood’s superstars who once were known as the trend-setters are now following the latest viral social media trends and it’s a treat to watch them because they are truly rocking it.

Indian cinema’s popular actress Raveena Tandon dropped her hilarious version of the most trending and viral rap song Saada Kutta Kutta, featuring Shehnaaz Gill by artist Yashraj Mukhate.





Raveena, 46, and her 15-year-old daughter Rasha with their pets have recreated viral song in a new video posted on Instagram, on Saturday.

The video features mother-daughter duo, twinning in similar red sweaters and denim shorts, lip-syncing the lines of the song while holding their dogs in their hands.

Raveena, grooving on the dhol beats, wrote in the caption of the video, “loved this yashrajmukhate shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven’t wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out!”

The post was liked by her and followers and Yashraj also appreciated the post. Reacting to the video, he commented, “And the day is madeee,” and dropped several heart emojis. Raveena replied, “big fan,” and left a heart emoji.

The rap is based on Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s lines, Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta,which she said during a candid conversation on the show. “Tumhari feeling tumhari, Tauda Kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta?Main kya karu mar jaaun? Meri koi feeling nahi hai?"





In the video, Yashraj did an amazing job as he intermixed Shehnaaz’s words with dhol beats from movie Mohabbatein. The caption itself is hilarious. He took the internet by storm through Rasode Mein Kaun Thaviral song, which was produced during the lockdown. It was based on a scene from the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.