Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khans much-awaited track ‘Mirchi Lagi Toh drops a teaser Web Desk | December 20, 2020 Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s 'Coolie No 1' most awaited song ‘Mirchi Lagi Toh’ teaser is out

Who can forget the music produced back in 90’s? One of the most iconic lines, every teenager used to sing back then were Main Toh Rastay Se Ja Raha Tha. The superhit featured Bollywood star Govinda with his groovy dance moves and gorgeous Karisma Kapoor.

The song titledMichi Lagi Toh is still among the favorite tracks of many desi weddings. But actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are bringing the popular song with the touch of modern beats and more colorful mood.

The makers of Coolie No 1 have released the teaser of yet another recreated iconic song Mirchi Lagi Toh, featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Earlier this week, songs Mummy Kassam and Husnn Hai Suhana were released.

The teaser gives a glimpse of Varun and Sara in a style upgrade to the original song. Unlike Karisma and Govinda, who dressed up in a sari and shirt-trousers, the young actor and actress are seen grooving in a t-shirt and trousers and a short skirt.





The David Dhawan-directorial Coolie No 1 is a remake of his own 1995 film of the same name. The film is set to release on Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.