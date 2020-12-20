Ranbir Kapoor all ready to shoot for two movies next year Web Desk | December 20, 2020 Ranbir Kapoor will appear in Kabir Singh and Luv Ranjan’s movies in 2021

According to Mumbai Mirror’s report, Ranbir Kapoor is set to shoot for two new movies in 2021. He will be seen in Kabir Singh and Luv Ranjan’s movies.

The 38-year-old star was last seen in Sanju which was released in 2018. Since then fans have not seen him on the big screen. However, it’s been reported that the actor will be treating his fans as he is going to shoot for two new films in 2021.

Due to the pandemic, theYeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor had to hold shooting of two of his films and as the restrictions were eased he wrapped up shooting for Brahmastra and Shamshera.

Moreover, Kapoor would now be working on two new movies starting from January 6th and in Luv Ranjan’s film he will be working alongside Shraddha Kapoor.