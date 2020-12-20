Pankaj Tripathi criticizes fake meme creators for posting abusing language Web Desk | December 20, 2020 Pankaj Tripathi criticizes fake meme creators for posting abusing language

Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest Bollywood actors who has delivered outstanding performances in every role he picked. The actor has raised the bar of acting in serious genres like drama and action.

He started his career in the film industry as a supporting actor until 2012, when blockbuster hit Gangs of Wasseypur released. The Anurag Kashyap directorial turned out as a major breakthrough for his career and performance in a negative character.

In his recent interview with Mid-Day, Pankaj spoke about the fake memes people associate with him that contain strong abusive language.

The Mirzapur famed actor said that most memes made on his characters are fake, and that he hopes creators of these memes show restraint. He condemned the use of ‘coarse language’ on screen, unless the situation demands it. Pankaj has played famously foul-mouthed characters in films and shows, the most popular of which is Kaleen Bhaiya, from Mirzapur.

“When actors abuse on screen, they do so in a certain context. Abusing on a whim is not something I approve of, or endorse. Even in my scenes, I avoid coarse language, unless the situation demands it. It’s not a case of being morally mindful. I am merely conscious of what I put forth as an artiste,” he said.

Pankaj was recently seen this year in films such as Netflix’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Ludo and the second season of Mirzapur on Amazon Prime.

He also said that, “The onus of being responsible is on the creators, writers and actors. I hope that the creators of memes exercise a similar restraint and act responsibly. On most occasions, the abusive words used in these memes are not even from my films or dialogues.”