Bakhtawar Bhuttos engagement dress was a beautiful tribute to her mother Benazir

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s engagement dress was a beautiful tribute to her mother Benazir

Daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari got engaged to Mahmood Choudhry in a beautiful ceremony at the Bilawal House, last month.





As soon as Bakhtawar uploaded her engagement picture with her fiancé, her stunning dress for the big day got ever one’s attention. The beautiful tea pink ensemble, with an ornately embroidered shawl draped over it, was the creation by designer Nida Azwer. She completed her look with minimal makeup and diamond jewellery.





The shawl has some unique patterns of heavy embroidery that soon, it became the talk of the town. As per everyone’s curiosity, Bakhtawar took to Instagram and opened up about the details that she planned, an innovative way to pay homage to her mother.





Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she shared the details of her embellished shawl and how it combined her childhood and a new chapter of her life that she has just begun.

30-years-old Bakhtawar shared three posts about the same and penned down the details, "Wanted to showcase shawl details beautiful craftsmanship in fabric and thread by Nida Azwer and her team of very talented Pakistanis who specialise in fine handcraft."

She went on to add, "I really wanted my mother to be part of this very special moment. The design of the shawl is divided into three chapters (two pallus) telling two different stories. One side is embroidered with images and childhood memories of us growing up in Islamabad and the other side captures the start of my next chapter in life where a scene is set where the groom can be seen arriving with a ring and preparations are in place for the engagement event. The central panel is etched with the sun and the sky, with beautiful birds flying on it holding together the two chapters of life."

















In another post, she shared a clip of showing the patterns of the shawl she ornamented on her engagement to her father Asif Ali Zardari. Talking about the inspiration for the outfit, she continued, "We took inspiration and inference from old Mughal miniature paintings depicting moments of life and scenery, but we translated everyday life with a lot of fun and relevance - the groom is seen in a window ready to March but the bride is on the other side preoccupied with her phone/Instagram/music."

Earlier, Bakhtawar shared an image of the engagement ring she gave her fiancé to reveal the story behind it.





"My mother had her father’s wedding ring copied and made for my father when they got married," she wrote. "I had the same ring duplicated and made for Mahmood Choudhry," added the bride-to-be.